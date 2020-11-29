Next-Gen Classic To Have Plenty In Common With RE Meteor 350

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to launch in the early parts of next year, based on a new chassis and it could be powered by a new engine

Royal Enfield has the Classic 350 as its best-selling model for long. The retro appeal of the cruiser is one of the integral reasons why people go for that motorcycle and it continues to sit at the top of the sales charts within the brand’s domestic portfolio in the BS6 regime since April 2020. The next generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 has already been spotted a number of times on public roads.

The prototypes without the production paint job have revealed many details we need to know about the upcoming motorcycle as it gets an evolutionary design. The Chennai-based manufacturer has a whole host of new models up its sleeves in the coming months and following the good reception for the recently launched Meteor 350, it is expected to carry forward the momentum with the next-gen Classic 350.

Expected to debut in the early parts of next year (around March or April), the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will obviously have plenty in common with the Meteor 350. It is a really good thing considering the improvements the Meteor 350 has made, compared to the motorcycle it replaced, the Thunderbird 350. Ditching the single downtube frame, the forthcoming Classic will likely be underpinned by the double cradle chassis.

In the same context, as the Meteor 350, the next generation Classic is expected to be powered by the new 349 cc single-cylinder air-and-oil cooled BSVI compliant motor as opposed to the 346 cc air-cooled unit. This will lead to a slight increase in power while the peak torque will go down by 1 Nm. The Meteor kicks out just over 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

The new five-speed manual transmission and a new clutch with less moving parts could be carried over from the Meteor 350. The mechanical changes are expected to result in reduced vibrations and improved ride quality in the Classic 350. Moreover, the overall fit and finish of the motorcycle could also be improved in its next avatar to take on Jawa Classic and Benelli Imperiale 400.

The Tripper Navigation system is offered as standard in the Meteor 350 and it could be available in the next-gen Classic as well.