Next-Gen Citroen C5 Aircross Rendered Based On Spy Shots

The current-gen Citroen C5 Aircross will be launched in India this month and will put up against the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson here

French automaker Citroen is all set to launch its first offering in the Indian market in the form of the C5 Aircross mid-size SUV which will put up against the likes of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson in the country. However, the French manufacturer is already working on a new-gen model for the SUV.

The next-gen version of the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV has been spied on test a few times, however, covered in camouflage. The test mules have helped folks at www.kolesa.ru create a rendering of the production-ready version of the next-gen Citroen C5 Aircross. Take a look at the rendered car –

Talking about the design, the rendered C5 Aircross SUV features a slightly curvier and coupe-like profile as compared to the current model. The front end is inspired by the carmaker’s other new models with “double-deck” headlights. The styling is expected to draw inspiration from the CXperience concept that was showcased at the 2016 Paris Motor Show.

Plastic cladding can be seen across the entire body of the car, and it lends the C5 a sporty look. The car also features a floating roof design. At the rear, the rendered car features LED taillights that are connected together with a black strip that runs across the entire tailgate and also houses the Citroen emblem.

Talking about the soon-to-be-launched India-spec C5 Aircross, the SUV will be offered with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 177 PS of power along with 400 Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed torque converter automatic as standard. Citroen claims an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency figure of 18.6 kmpl for the C5.

The features on offer with the India-spec model include an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, hands-free parking, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone auto climate control, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, puddle lamps, a panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate opening, drive modes & traction modes, an auto-dimming IRVM, a 6-speaker sound system, heated ORVMs, LED headlights and more.