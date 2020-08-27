Next-Gen BMW X1 Spotted Testing; Will Get An All-Electric Variant

The next generation BMW X1 is expected to make its global debut towards the end of next year before going on sale

In recent weeks, the next generation BMW X1 has popped up on the internet as the test prototypes have continued running trials on foreign soil. The German luxury car manufacturer will offer an expansive range with the upcoming entry-level luxury crossover to address a wide set of buyers as an all-electric variant will be accompanied by PHEV and IC-engined trims pertaining to different markets.

We have previously told you about the iX3 as it has plenty of promises and in the X1’s case, there will be the iX1 going by the family name. The spy shots showed here of the IC-engined 2021 X1 as the exhaust system can be clearly seen. BMW is expected to offer a range of four-cylinder powertrains with efficiency as well as environment in mind.

Moreover, new technologies could be incorporated for lesser fuel consumption. The exiting three-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine will likely be retained and it currently develops 116 horsepower maximum power and 270 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a seven-speed dual-clutch auto will be offered as an option.

As for the four-cylinder units, the turbo petrol with 231 horsepower and 350 Nm as well as a turbo diesel with 231 horsepower and 450 Nm could be carried over. As for India, the turbocharged petrol and Diesel engines will be considered while the pure electric variant cannot be ruled out of the equation in the near future.

The plug-in hybrid variant of the U11 BMW X1 will be equipped with the updated F48 X1 xDrive25e and it kicks out a maximum power output of 220 PS and 385 Nm of peak torque as the 1.5-litre turbocharged three-pot petrol engine works in tandem with an electric motor capable of 96 horsepower and 165 Nm driving the rear wheels exclusively.

Expect the next generation BMW X1 to go on sale internationally sometime next year before reaching the Indian customers in early 2022. The zero-emission iX1 will more likely utilise the eDrive technology by taking advantage of the FWD transverse platform. The spy shots reveal that the development is in its early stages and the evolved exterior will show its identity with more exposure.