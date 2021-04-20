Next-Gen BMW 5-Series Digitally Rendered With Polarising Design

Check out these digitally rendered images of the next-gen BMW 5-series, which showcase an extremely controversial design

The current-generation BMW 5-Series (G30), was first unveiled back in 2016, and last year, it received a mid-life facelift. While the new 5-Series facelift is slowly making its way to different markets around the world, the manufacturer has reportedly begun work on the next-generation version (G60).

The next-gen 5-Series is still around two years away from its debut, and no test mules have been spotted yet. That, however, can’t stop digital artists from doing their thing, can it? Here, we have a pair of digitally created images, which imagine the BMW 5-Series in its next-generation avatar. The ‘biggest’ noticeable change is the big front grille, inspired by the BMW 4-Series.

The headlamps sport a vertically split design, with LED DRLs in the top section. The main headlamp units sit below on the front bumper, flanking the massive front grille. At the rear, the taillights are much slimmer, and the saloon sports quad exhaust, which looks cool. The dimensions seem to be larger than before, in terms of length and width.

The 2023 BMW 5-Series is expected to offer plenty of electrified powertrain options, including mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. Diesel engines would also be available for certain markets. The manufacturer might even offer a hydrogen-powered variant, although this is purely speculation at the moment.

Of course, there would be a new M5 based on the next-gen 5-Series. According to reports, the next-gen M5 may get two variants, one with a plug-in hybrid V8 gasoline engine, and another with an all-electric powertrain. The latter will likely be a three-motor system, with an expected power output of around 1,000 HP!

No information is available about the interior, but we expect it to be even more luxurious and feature-rich than the current-gen model. As for the exterior design showcased here, the final production model will surely end up looking different, but knowing BMW, they’ll likely bring out something controversial and polarising. We’re waiting for the camouflaged test mules to make an appearance soon, which would give us an idea of what to expect from the next-gen model.