Next-Gen Bajaj Pulsar Range In The Works Based On New Platform

Bajaj is expected to launch the next generation Pulsar series based on the new platform that underpins the recently introduced Pulsar F250 and N250

During the presentation of the new generation Bajaj Pulsars, the N250 and F250, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto admitted that the brand was three years late to introducing the new platform. The largest displacing Pulsars ever are priced competitively at Rs. 1.38 lakh for the naked version and Rs. 1.40 lakh for the semi-faired model (ex-showroom).

The new architecture will be applied onto other models in the range as well. Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar series comprises Pulsar 125, NS 125, Pulsar 150, NS 160, Pulsar 180, NS 200, 220 F and RS 200. The Pulsar NS 200 and RS 200 are more advanced compared to other motorcycles due to the presence of liquid-cooled 199.5 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engines.

The new arrivals, the Pulsar N250 and F250, are priced closer to the NS 200 and RS 200 and we do not expect any major updates in the pipeline for their existing generation as they could be eventually discontinued. The N250’s design is more or less an evolutionary form of the NS 200 while the F 250 has taken design inspiration from the long-serving Pulsar 220 F.

The Pulsar RS 200 is expected to be replaced by the bigger RS 250 as the market for quarter litre faired supersport motorcycles with good touring and cornering abilities does exist in India. It could be pitched to compete against Gixxer SF 250 and the Yamaha R15 V4. For Pulsars in lower engine cubic capacity, a thorough upgrade in terms of design and features could be available in their upcoming avatars.

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar range may stay put with the semi-digital instrument cluster and offering good performance numbers will be a priority. It will be interesting to see the technologies they will adopt on the powertrain side but the new chassis may help in offering larger overall proportions.

The all-new 250 cc single-cylinder four-stroke SOHC oil-cooled engine produces a maximum power output of 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed transmission and a slipper/assist clutch is available as standard in both the Pulsar N250 and F250.