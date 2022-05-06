Next-Gen Bajaj Pulsar 125 – 5 Things We Expect From It

The next-generation Bajaj Pulsar 125 was spotted during a road test recently, and here, we have listed everything we expect from it

Recently, a test motorcycle was spied on the roads of the outskirts of Pune. The test bike seems to be of the next-generation Bajaj Pulsar 125, as per reports. The sole spy picture does give us a good look at the new model, and plenty of speculations about it are already floating around online.

Here, we have listed the top five things that we expect from the upcoming new-generation Bajaj Pulsar 125.

Design and styling

In the spy picture, the new-gen Pulsar 125 has a full-body camouflage wrap. Despite the camouflage, we see that it gets a new headlamp cowl, short visor, a wide fuel tank with sporty tank extensions, a sleek slump guard, a single-piece seat, a sleek tail section, and a single-piece pillion grab handle.

New underpinnings

As per speculations, the test mule in the spy picture is based on a completely new platform, which will underpin other next-gen Pulsar models as well. The technical specifications are a complete mystery right now, but we do see that the test model gets dual conventional telescopic front forks, along with a rear monoshock.

Better equipment

The next-gen Pulsar 125 will get a projector headlamp with LED DRLs, along with an LED taillight. The handlebar is a single-piece unit, not a pair of clip-ons. It will also get a semi-digital instrument cluster, likely the same as the Pulsar 250 twins. We expect the switchgear to be new as well, and of better quality than the existing Pulsar 125.

Expected powertrain

In the spy picture, it looks like the engine is an air-cooled unit. Both Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125 are powered by air-cooled 125cc engines. The powerplant of the former is good for 11.8 PS and 10.8 Nm, while the latter’s motor belts out 11.99 PS and 11 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual unit on both. The next-gen model will likely utilise one of these two powerplants.

Expected launch

The next-gen Bajaj Pulsar 125 will probably go on sale later this year, as the test model seems to be in production-ready form. The manufacturer has trademarked two new names in India – Pulsar Elan and Pulsar Eleganz – which could be used for this next-gen model.

Images are for representation only