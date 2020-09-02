Next-Gen Alto, Wagon R, Vitara Could Be Launched By 2021 – Report

According to a new report, Suzuki is planning to introduce updates for at least three of its products by the end of next year, which include Vitara, Wagon R as well as the Alto

The Alto and Wagon R are not only popular Maruti Suzuki models in the Indian market, but are actually quite popular in the Japanese carmaker’s home country as well. In Japan, the Suzuki Alto is in its eighth generation avatar since 2014, while the sixth-gen Wagon R went on sale in 2017.

A new report by the Japanese website BestCarWeb claims that Suzuki is all set to update these two cars by December next year. Additionally, the report also claims that an update for the Vitara SUV will also be introduced along with these two cars. Do note that the Vitara mid-size SUV is different from the Vitara Brezza sub-4m compact SUV sold here in the Indian market.

The first model to be launched out of these three will likely be the Alto, which will be on the receiving end of a new-gen model altogether. The updated car is expected to be revealed by the end of this year itself.

Talking about the small hatch, it will likely carry over its lightweight platform, but could be plonked with a new R06D 658 cc engine that puts out 48 bhp of maximum power.

A sportier version of the Alto known as the Alto Works is reportedly also in the works, and is expected to be launched by October 2021. This variant could likely be equipped with a turbocharged version of the same R06D engine with a different bore and longer stroke. Hence, it will improve mid-range torque as well as the fuel efficiency.

On the other hand, the new Suzuki Vitara could be launched in January 2021, and the updated SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled to a 48V mild-hybrid system. A smaller 1.0-litre, turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine is also on the cards. Talking about the new Wagon R, the new hatch is only expected to be introduced in December 2021.