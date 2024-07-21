Next-Gen Alto To Get Electric Variant, To Be Lighter & More Frugal Too

Reducing weight will help the new Alto achieve better mileage and lower carbon emissions and it will get an electric variant too

Suzuki plans to cut around 100 kg from the weight of the 10th-generation Alto, which is expected to arrive by 2027. The current Alto, in its ninth generation, has been in production since 1979 and has seen various changes in weight over the years. The first-generation Alto weighed 545 kg, while the ninth-generation model weighed 680 kg.

The heaviest was the seventh-generation model, at 740 kg. The eighth generation, using the Heartect platform, reduced the weight to 620 kg. With the 10th generation, the new Alto is expected to weigh around 578 kg, making it lighter than the original SS80 Maruti 800 from 1983 and closer to the original Suzulight from the early 1970s.

New Alto to Weigh Around 578 kg

Suzuki aims to use lightweight materials for the chassis and engine components to achieve weight reduction. The new Z12 engine, seen in the new Swift, is an example of this strategy. This engine will also be used in other Maruti models like the WagonR, Dzire, Baleno, and Fronx.

The improved Heartect platform, which uses ultra and advanced high tensile steel (UHSS & AHSS), will likely be used for the new Alto. This platform reduces weight and enhances safety with well-designed crumple zones that absorb and distribute impact during a crash.

Potential for Small EVs and Hybrids

The weight reduction is expected to pave the way for smaller and more efficient engines. Additionally, a lighter car could allow the installation of bigger battery packs without a weight penalty, making it feasible for small EVs and hybrids. This weight efficiency could also benefit CNG models with bigger tanks.

Improved Mileage and Safety

The Alto is expected to offer improved mileage with the new, lighter design. Currently, the Maruti Alto K10 delivers 24.39 km/L with a manual gearbox and 24.90 km/L with AGS. The CNG variant provides 33.85 km/kg. The 10th-generation Alto, with its reduced weight, is expected to deliver around 30 km/L and 37-38 km/kg for the CNG variant.

While better fuel efficiency is a significant advantage, safety remains a concern. The Maruti Alto K10 received a 2-star Adult Safety Rating and a 0-star Child Safety Rating in the 2023 Global NCAP crash tests. The hope is that the 10th-generation Alto will perform better in these tests.