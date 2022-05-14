Next-Gen (2023) Toyota Innova Crysta Rendered With A Sharp Look

The next-generation Toyota Innova is expected to debut later this year, and ahead of that, its unofficial digital renderings are doing rounds online

Toyota Innova Crysta is one of the most popular cars in the Japanese car giant’s lineup in the Indian market, and its next-generation version is currently in the works. The next-gen Innova has been spied a few times during testing, on both Indian and foreign roads, and the new MPV is expected to have its global unveiling later this year.

Taking inspiration from spy pictures, a few digital artists have created rendered models of the next-generation Toyota Innova Crysta. Here, we have one from Shoeb R. Kalania, posted on his YouTube channel – SRK Designs. The digital model looks quite sharp and sleek, with the overall body shape resembling that of Toyota Avanza/Veloz.

The artist begins with a simple sketch, adding a base colour coat and a set of alloy wheels. The wheels are single-tone silver-finished wheels, which look premium. The artist then adds more details to the design, including creases and shadows to the body, along with tint to the windows. There’s a chrome line running from the top of the headlamps, along the windows sills, to the C-pillar.

The headlamps have a sharp design, matching the sleek upper grille at the front. The lower grille on the front bumper is larger in size, and it adds heft to the overall design. There’s additional chrome embellishment on the upper front grille. The wraparound LED taillights look good as well, and we see a shark-fin antenna and a sporty roof spoiler here.

Although this digital model looks quite cool, we’re sure that the actual MPV will have plenty of differences compared to this. Interestingly, Toyota had previously confirmed that the next-gen Innova Crysta will switch from a ladder-frame platform to a monocoque architecture. Also, the new version will be a front-wheel-drive model, unlike the current rear-wheel-drive model.

Also, Toyota is planning to electrify the next-generation Innova Crysta. The MPV is expected to offer hybrid and/or plug-in hybrid powertrain options, and a fully-electric version is also in the making. We’re not sure what all would be available on the India-spec model, but we’re surely excited!