Next-Gen 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza – All Changes We Expect

The next-gen Maruti Brezza is expected to launch in the coming weeks, featuring an updated powertrain, additional features, and a sleeker design

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch several new models in the Indian market in the near future. The next big launch from the Indo-Japanese carmaker will be the next-generation Vitara Brezza, which is expected to arrive within the next few weeks. The new SUV was recently spied undisguised during a TVC shoot, and plenty more spy pictures are already floating online.

Here, we have listed all the changes that we expect to see on the next-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza.

1. Exterior design

The new-gen model will look much sleeker and sharper than the outgoing model. The headlamps will be sleeker, as will be the taillights. The bumpers (front and rear) and the front grille will be restyled as well. There will be changes to the side profile, including the rear quarter glass, and the alloy wheels will also have a new design.

2. Interior styling

The interior of the new Brezza will be completely different from the existing one. As revealed by spy pictures, the dashboard will be restyled, featuring a free-standing infotainment touchscreen, a flat-bottom steering wheel, an updated instrument console, and new upholstery (options).

3. Equipment and features

The new SUV is expected to offer a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display (HUD), ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, Suzuki Connect (connected car tech), a premium audio system, all-LED exterior lighting, ambient cabin lighting, automatic climate control, etc.

There will be plenty of safety features on offer as well, including electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, up to 6 airbags, etc.

4. Powertrain

Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Brezza will have the new K15C engine. This naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol powerplant is good for a maximum power of 103 PS and a peak torque of 136.8 Nm. Although less powerful than the older K15B engine, the new one is more fuel-efficient. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic, and paddle shifters will be available with the latter gearbox option.

5. Price and rivals

As per speculation, the next-gen version will drop the “Vitara” suffix and be named only “Brezza”. The upcoming 2022 Maruti Brezza is expected to be more expensive than the current model, which is currently priced from Rs. 7.84 lakh to Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new model will still be a rival to the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, etc.