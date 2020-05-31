Next-gen (2021) Toyota Avanza MPV Debut Expected Later This Year

The next-gen Toyota Avanza likely to be based on the TNGA/DNGA platform, and is expected to share its underpinnings with the upcoming Daihatsu MPV

We recently reported about Daihatsu’s plans of launching a new minivan in the Indonesian market, which could possibly be a new-gen version of the Xenia MPV. Since the Xenia is also rebadged, and sold by Toyota as the Avanza, we expect the new-gen Xenia to spawn the next-gen Toyota Avanza as well.

A report by paultan.org confirms that the new-gen Daihatsu Xenia will be revealed in December this year, we believe that Toyota could also take the opportunity to showcase its own version of the MPV in the same month. The Daihatsu MPV will be based on the DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture) platform.

Interestingly, this platform is derived from Toyota’s TNGA architecture. The MPV could be based on the DN-Multisix concept car that Daihatsu showcased at the 2017 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), and later the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. According to reports in Japan, the upcoming Daihatsu MPV will be a three-row, six-seater MPV.

Both the cars are expected to be offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which performs duties on the Daihatsu Rocky. This powertrain is good for 98 horsepower, along with 140 Nm torque, and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Also on offer could be a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine coupled with an electric motor.

Upon launch in the Indonesian market in December this year, the new Toyota Avanza, as well as the new Daihatsu Xenia car, will compete against the likes of Honda Freed, Suzuki Ertiga and XL7. While Toyota is not expected to be bringing the new-gen Avanza to the Indian market, the carmaker does have another MPV planned for the country.

Apart from the Glanza (based on Baleno) and the soon-to-be-launched Urban Cruiser (based on Vitara Brezza), Toyota likely to make use of its agreement with Maruti Suzuki to launch its own version of the Ertiga. However, the Japanese carmaker is yet to confirm this news.

