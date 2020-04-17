Next-Gen 2021 Nissan Rogue SUV Leaked Online With Stylish Exterior

2021 Nissan Rogue is bigger than the outgoing model with latest design cues and a thoroughly updated interior

Following a slew of leaked patent images, the next generation Nissan Rogue has shown its face in production form in yet another set of leaked pictures. As for the exterior, the SUV comes with redesigned V-motion front grille, brand new logo, split headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights in the upper portion, chrome embellishments, wider air inlet and prominent underbody skid plate.

As has been the current trend, the headlamps are grafted just below the DRLs as a separate entity. The design of the next generation Nissan Rogue has certainly evolved and the proportions appear to have been increased to offer roomier cabin for the occupants. The rear comprises of an upright profile with a bolder stature allowing for more trunk space.

It gets LED tail lamps, updated boot structure and skid plate. The upcoming Nissan Rogue could be offered in multiple seating configurations as well. The leaked image of the rear profile shows the presence of Rogue Platinum variant and it will likely sit at the top of the range. The Rogue Platinum grade features brown interior touches and quilted black leather seater with contrast stitching.

The black and brown interior combination does resonate an upmarket appeal. Chrome accents on the steering wheel, layered dashboard and doors further catapult its premium stance while a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system sits in the middle of the centre console. Features like wireless charging facility, wireless Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, sunroof and connected tech will be part of the package.

The global debut of the next generation Rogue will likely happen towards the end of this year. The Rogue is the best-selling model for Nissan in developed markets like United States and is based on the same platform as the X-Trail. The premium SUV was on sale in India previously via CBU route and it was discontinued back in early 2014.

Speculations of the X-Trail Hybrid making debut locally were there in recent past as well. The Japanese manufacturer will be launching the Magnite compact SUV based on CMF-A+ platform sometime this year and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.