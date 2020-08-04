Next-Gen 2021 Mahindra Thar To Be Unveiled On August 15

2021 Mahindra Thar will make its global debut on August 15 before reaching showrooms and it will have a thoroughly updated exterior and interior

Mahindra & Mahindra calls the next generation Thar as a “quantum leap in terms of technology, comfort and safety features” without compromising on its off-road characteristics. It will be interesting to see how comfort and off-roading will blend into the same picture as the upcoming Thar will cater to a wider set of audience than it did previously.

The homegrown UV specialist has confirmed that the second generation Thar will be revealed on August 15 with all the necessary details and specifications through a live webcast that can be seen in the brand’s official social media channels and the dedicated website for Thar. Details on the test drive, bookings and deliveries will be unveiled at a later date.

The upcoming Thar will be offered in hard- and soft-top variants in multiple configurations and it has been spied testing for many months on Indian roads revealing the exterior details. The 2021 Mahindra Thar taken an evolutionary approach to design as the sturdy build, tall pillars and upright elements stay put but in an enhanced package to infuse a fresh appeal.

The dimensions of the second-gen Mahindra Thar are also expected to be larger than the original model allowing for more cabin space. Some of the highlighting visual details are a more aggressive bumper, circular headlights, fender-mounted horizontal LED DRLs, vertically positioned multiple grille slats, rectangular LED tail lamps and so on.

The interior gets a major overhaul though as the dashboard and centre console design is brand new with the presence of a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Multi Info Display, cruise control, new multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, power folded ORVMs, multiple USB ports and new seats.

As for the performance, the off-roader will utilise an upgraded version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine developing 140 horsepower and a newly developed 2.0-litre mStallion turbo direct-injected petrol engine. Both will be mated to a standard six-speed manual transmission while a six-speed AISIN-sourced torque converter automatic will be sold as an option sending power to all the four wheels.

The more sophisticated Mahindra Thar will put up against forthcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the next-gen Force Gurkha.