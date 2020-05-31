Next-Gen (2021) Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing Again – Details

The second-generation Mahindra Scorpio will go on sale in the second quarter of CY2021 and it will be powered by BSVI petrol and diesel engines

Mahindra & Mahindra has a slew of new products up its sleeves as the next generation Thar, Scorpio and XUV500 are in the pipeline. While the new version of the off-roader is expected later this year, the Scorpio and XUV500 are getting their respective generation shifts in 2021. The upcoming Scorpio has been spied testing several times over the last few months.

It has been caught on camera again wearing heavy camouflage as the prototype was conducting elevation tests in the famous Ooty hill station in Tamil Nadu. Set for launch in Q2 2021, the next generation Mahindra Scorpio is codenamed Z101 and is based on the heavily updated ladder-frame chassis that will debut on the second-gen Thar.

Part of the reason for Scorpio’s instant rise to fame when it was introduced back in 2002 was the muscular exterior. While the upright stance of the SUV will be retained, the changes are more than obvious and they are reiterated by these spy images. You have to bear in mind that some structural updates are there to meet the stringent pedestrian crash test standards.

The front fascia comprises of vertically slated prominent grille elements flanked by round-shaped headlamps and adjacent turn signals. They do not appear to be production ready yet and the test mules will evolve leading up to the launch timeframe. The second generation Scorpio will have new body panels and noticeable new character lines and a kink on the rear door as in the XUV300.

The rear appears to feature a redesigned tailgate, all-new vertically positioned tail lamps and side hinged boot opener. Just as the heavily updated exterior, the cabin will also get its share of new additions including an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, more upmarket centre console, as well as new controls and dials as in Marazzo.

The steering wheel and instrument cluster will be shared with the MPV to keep the production costs in check. Mahindra’s Research Valley in Chennai has played a major part in the forthcoming Scorpio’s development and engineering duties. It will be powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder BSVI compliant diesel engine and a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing around 190 horsepower and 380 Nm.

Source: WheelBHP