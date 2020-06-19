Next-Gen 2021 Kia Carnival Teased Ahead Of Launch This Quarter

2021 Kia Carnival will go on sale in the third quarter of this year in Korea before reaching other markets

Kia Motors Corp has revealed the first official hint of brand new Carnival that is also sold in the international markets as the Sedona. The fourth-generation model is the company’s flagship MPV and the teaser image pertains to the Korean specification according to Kia and there won’t be any substantial difference in the design in its global spec.

The South Korean auto major says the upcoming Carnival/Sedona will cater to “progressive young families with its combination of innovation, flexibility and style”. Since the first generation debuted back in 1998, Kia has retailed more than two million unit sales worldwide. The premium MPV segment across the globe has the Carnival as a popular offering and the forthcoming model be looking to build on the success of its predecessor.

With the continuous evolution in design and upmarket nature, Kia designers have dubbed the new models as a ‘Grand Utility Vehicle’. The teaser sketch showcases the front right quarter portion highlighted while the rest of the body is in the shadows. However, it is not too dark for us to decipher the revision made in styling especially on the front and the side.

The front end of the 2021 Kia Carnival comprises of a seamlessly integrated headlamps with the signature Tiger Nose front grille. It is termed as ‘Symphonic Architecture’ by the brand and the front fascia has unique details such as a redesigned front bumper and grille inserts, possible wider air inlets, and more aggressive character line running along the length of the car.

The character line links the front and rear lights and the large glasshouse is characterized by chromed fin which extends to surround the rear. Scheduled to go on sale in the third quarter of this year in Korea, Kia will expand its reach further thereafter.

More details and information will be released soon and we can expect it to debut in India sometime later next year. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Kia introduced the Carnival MPV in India in three variants and it has been well received among customers. It currently costs between 24.95 lakh and Rs. 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom).