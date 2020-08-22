Next-Gen 2021 Kia Carnival In Live Pics Reveal A Stylish Exterior

2021 Kia Carnival features a heavily upgraded front fascia and the interior has also received notable changes

Only a few days ago, Kia Motors Corporation unveiled the new generation Carnival/Sedona for the international markets fully. The premium MPV is one of the highly desirable vehicles from the South Korean manufacturer abroad and a number of changes have been employed to bring up a fresh vibe and enhance the upmarket character.

The Carnival made its debut in India in February 2020 as it greeted the 2020 Auto Expo’s show-goers and media. Launched there in three variants, the Carnival has been well received among customers with good sales tally considering its market positioning above the Toyota Innova Crysta.

The fourth generation Kia Carnival has been endorsed as ‘Grand Utility Vehicle’ and it has larger proportions compared to the outgoing model. The enhanced road presence along with the visual upgrades can be clearly seen in the real world pictures we have included here. Firstly, it will enter the Korean market in the coming months before reaching other countries.

We can expect the fourth-gen Carnival to enter India sometime in late 2021 or in 2022. It is 40 mm longer, 10 mm wider and has 30 mm longer wheelbase. Moreover, the rear overhang is also longer by 30 mm enabling a roomier interior. On the outside, it gets a more stylish front fascia complemented by the redesigned grille.

Other notable changes include sharper headlights, revised bumper, new set of wheels, an updated rear end with new tail lights, etc. The new-gen Kia Carnival can be had in seven, eight and eleven seat options and it has an upgraded interior with a dual 12.3-inch screens – one for touchscreen and the other for digital instrumentation.

It must be noted that better use of sound deadening materials have reduced the NVH levels and the automatic climate control unit is also revised alongside the addition of independent suspension. A 3.5-litre direct-injected V6 engine developing 290 hp/355 Nm or the same unit with multi-point FI system making 268 hp/332 Nm are used.

The new 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine generates 200 hp and 440 Nm as in the India-spec model and both the engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. The 2021 Kia Carnival/Sedona also comes with semi-autonomous Level 2 driving lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, etc.