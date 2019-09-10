Next-gen 2020 Hyundai Tucson Imagined In A Digital Rendering

The fourth-gen 2020 Hyundai Tucson will be underpinned by an upgraded version of the current model’s platform, which will lead to higher safety and dynamic capabilities

Recently, there have been multiple sightings of the 2020 Hyundai Tucson testing on the public roads of South Korea. These spottings have not only reaffirmed our belief that the fourth-gen Tucson is closer to its debut than what was initially expected, but have also revealed some new bits of the next-gen model.

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson is likely to make its public debut in late 2020. Codenamed Hyundai NX4, the new model will look strikingly different from the current model. While the present version doesn’t totally exploit the carmaker’s highly dynamic design language, the next-gen model will look much more aggressive, especially with regards to its front fascia.

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson will feature a high-set bonnet while its front fascia will be characterized by a sleek set of LED DRLs that will flank a sporty blacked-out grille. The main beams will be positioned in the middle section of the bumper, while the lower part will house a wide air dam, thereby completing the new model’s sporty front look.

In the side profile, you can expect the car to feature squarish wheel arches that should make the car appear pretty rugged. Right now, not much is known about how the car’s rear-end but you can expect to have connected tail lamps similar to those seen on the 2020 Hyundai ix25.

Currently, the Hyundai Tucson is on sale with 1.6-litre turbo-petrol, 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.6-litre turbo-diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine options in the international market. On the other hand, the next-gen model will be sold with a full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain, along with a range of internal combustion engine options.

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson will be launched in India around 2021. Unlike the present model, which is imported to us via CKD route, the next-gen model likely to be locally manufactured and will go on to rival the likes of MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos, among others.