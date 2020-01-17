Nexon EV Is The First Tata Car With Connected Features – Details

The upcoming Tata Nexon EV is expected to be priced around Rs 18 lakh and will offer a maximum driving range of 300 kilometres on a full charge

The highly awaited 2020 Tata Nexon EV is finally close to making it to the market and should cost no more than Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric version of the company’s only sub-4-metre SUV will carry an enhanced look as compared to the donor SUV.

What’s even better is that the new styling package of the 2020 Tata Nexon EV will be even seen on the upcoming Nexon facelift. Also, the EV will come with ZConnect connected car features suite, which is another thing that might make it to the top-end variant of the Nexon facelift.

Other than offering a host of features, the ZConnect package of the Tata Nexon EV will offer easy monitoring of the battery charge level, available driving range, navigation to the nearest EV charging station and charging history. Of course, the technology will even help you remotely lock or unlock the car, activate horn remotely, switch on the aircon remotely and even car location info.

The ZConnect app will also offer some safety and security features for the 2020 Tata Nexon EV. The connected features technology will send instant crash notifications to registered number and emergency services, along with offering remote immobilization of the vehicle in case it gets stolen.

The ZConnect app of the Tata Nexon EV will be capable of sending 20 instant notifications to the registered smartphone. It will also offer speed limiter facility, along with a feature that monitors your driving behaviour and offers you feedback that can help you optimize battery performance.

Powering the 2020 Tata Nexon EV is an electric motor that draws juice from an IP67-rated lithium-ion battery pack. The battery will have an 8-year warranty and will have a claimed driving range of 300 km on a full charge. The Nexon EV will be sold only in select cities with sufficient EV-charging infrastructure. These include- New Delhi, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Pune.