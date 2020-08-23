Nexon EV Delivered To Tata Motors Chairman N. Chandrasekaran

Tata Nexon EV has a claimed driving range of 312 km on a single charge and the fast charger can help in replenishing back to 80 per cent in just one hour

On the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Tata Motors has released a statement regarding the delivery of the Nexon EV to N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons & Tata Motors. Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit handed over the key of the electrified SUV to N. Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha Chandrasekaran as you can see in the picture.

Only a few days ago, the homegrown manufacturer announced the roll out of the 1000th unit of the Nexon from its production facility in Pune. It is a big milestone in the passenger electric vehicle sector considering the positioning of the vehicle and its range capabilities. There’s no denying the fact that every country in the world has to adapt towards greener mobility solutions in the coming years.

Depending on the infrastructure and the government regulations as well as the push towards electrification, the transition period will certainly vary. It is always pleasing to see local brands like Tata and Mahindra coming up with new zero-emission passenger vehicles and the Nexon EV harbingers a range of new EVs into the near future.

It is the first eco-friendly vehicle based on Tata’s Ziptron technology and is based on the regular IC-engined Nexon compact SUV. The Nexon EV does not have a direct rival in the Indian market but the electric version of the XUV300 is in the works for arrival sometime next year. The five-seater is priced aggressively and it costs just over Rs. 1 lakh more than the top-end version of the regular Nexon.

Offered in three trims, the Tata Nexon EV has eight-year/1.6 lakh km standard warranty for electric motor and battery pack. It is equipped with a 30.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with a nominal voltage of 320 V. It develops 129 PS and 245 Nm and can sprint away from zero to 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds.

The zero to 60 kmph dash is claimed at 4.6 seconds and the driving range on a single charge stands at 312 km. The Nexon EV can replenish back to 100 per cent from 20 per cent in eight hours using a 15 A charger while a DC fast charger reduces the time to just one hour from 0 to 80 per cent.