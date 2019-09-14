The premium version of 2019 Maruti Wagon R is expected to go on sale towards the end of October with a distinctive front fascia; to be retailed from Nexa dealerships

The latest generation Wagon R went on sale in January 2019 and it received appreciable popularity just as its predecessor despite the sales slowdown witnessed in the auto industry. It was part of Maruti Suzuki’s move to refresh its domestic portfolio and on the same lines, the second-generation Ertiga was introduced late last year with good reception.

Only a few weeks back, the more premium XL6 variant of the Ertiga entered the fray and it is sold exclusively through Nexa dealerships. In a similar fashion, a brand new version of the third generation Wagon R is expected to be launched towards the end of October capitalising on the festive season and to revive the brand’s sales fortunes.

It could debut following the arrival of the S-Presso micro SUV scheduled for September 30. It will more likely carry the XL5 badge and have a distinctive front fascia to differentiate itself from the standard Wagon R as per our source. It will sit on the same Heartect platform as the tall hatch and retain the mechanical components.

The latest spy picture of the upcoming hatchback shows the presence of 15-inch alloy wheels of Ignis but the entire body has been disguised in a black wrap – as has often been the case with Maruti Suzuki test mules. Just as the six-seater XL6, the Wagon R based model with more upmarket exterior and design changes could be retailed from Nexa chain of premium network.

The exterior could also get new colour options including dual-tone shades having black roof. It is expected to be offered only in the Alpha and Zeta variants. As for the powertrain, the new version of the Wagon R may only use the BSVI compliant 1.2-litre four-cylinder inline K12M petrol engine producing 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT (AGS) will more likely be available.

Currently, the 1.2-litre petrol range of the Wagon R is priced between Rs. 5.15 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of the more upmarket Wagon R could hover around Rs. 5.6-6.4 lakh (ex-showroom). For the additional price, the fully-loaded variant is expected to get features like projector headlamps and LED Daytime Runnings while possible new accessories may result in high-level personalisation options for customers.

The equipment list will comprise of a seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, reversing sensors and camera, among others. While no design changes are likely on the cards on the inside, the cabin could adorn an all-black theme.