New Year, New Beginnings – Top 5 Cars To Look Out For This Year

2021 is expected to be even better in terms of launches than the last year, with a whole lot of cars from different manufacturers already confirmed for a launch

Most of us would want to remove the year 2020 from our lives if we could, however, it ended up being a surprisingly great year for us automotive enthusiasts. While almost all of us were stuck at our homes for a majority of the year, manufacturers continued to introduce new products like nothing really happened.

That being said, 2021 is expected to be even better with a host of cars already confirmed to be launched this year. Instead of wishing our readers a happy new year in the traditional way, we have put together a list of the top 5 upcoming cars that you really need to look out for, in order to further intensify your celebrations –

1. Tata Gravitas

Tata Motors confirmed its plans of introducing a three-row version of the Harrier SUV when it showcased the ‘Gravitas’ at the 2020 Auto Expo. Tata recently revealed that the production-ready version of the three-row SUV will debut in the country on January 26.

Powering the Gravitas will likely be the same FCA-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine as the Harrier, which produces 170 PS of maximum power, along with 350 Nm of peak torque. The homegrown carmaker had also revealed its plans of introducing a 1.5-litre direct-injection four-cylinder turbo petrol engine for the Gravitas, with a power output in the region of 150 PS.

2. Mahindra XUV500

The Mahindra XUV500 has been long due for a major update, and we all know that Mahindra is extensively working on launching a new-gen version for the SUV in India. The second-gen XUV500 is currently one of the most highly anticipated cars in the country, however, we are now inching closer to its launch.

The 2021 XUV500 will likely be launched by April this year, and will be offered with features like a floating touchscreen infotainment screen, a digital MID, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and flush-type door handles. Mahindra is also expected to introduce level 1 autonomous technology with the second-gen XUV500.

3. Tata Hornbill

Also at the Tata stall was the HBX – a micro SUV concept that will most likely be called Hornbill, and could be launched in May this year. The Hornbill will sit below the Nexon as Tata’s most affordable SUV based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform.

The car will likely be offered with features like a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control as well as a Harman premium audio system. It will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT in the Indian market.

4. Skoda Vision IN

Skoda Auto revealed a compact SUV concept at last year’s Auto Expo called the Vision IN, and a launch is due for the car early next year. On the design front, the production-ready car is expected to be very much similar to the concept revealed at the Expo.

Powering the car will be two different powertrains – a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/175 Nm), as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol unit (150 PS/250 Nm). The transmission duties will likely be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 7-speed DSG.

5. Volkswagen Taigun

Also at the 2020 Auto Expo was upcoming Skoda Vision IN’s cousin-to-be, the Volkswagen Taigun, however, the latter was displayed in a production-ready version. Volkswagen has already released first teaser images of the said SUV, and the Kia Seltos & Hyundai Creta rivaling SUV is expected to hit the market in the coming months.

The Taigun will mark Volkswagen’s entry into the compact/mid-size SUV segment, which has so far been dominated by the two Koreans. It will become VW’s most affordable SUV offering in India.