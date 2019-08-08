New Yamaha XSR 155 Codenamed As B1V, Unveiling On 16th August

The upcoming retro-styled motorcycle will take its styling inspiration from the XSR 700 and XSR 900

Yamaha will likely launch the much-awaited retro-styled 155cc motorcycle in Thailand on 16th August 2019. According to the recent report, the upcoming neo-retro-styled motorcycle is codenamed B1V internally. We have already mentioned in our earlier report that the upcoming motorcycle will take its styling cues from the XSR 700 and the XSR 900.

The front profile of the motorcycle will feature a round retro circular LED headlamp. It will also feature a full digital instrument cluster which will mostly be positioned towards the middle of the handlebar. The motorcycle will also feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank which too will likely take its styling inspiration from the XSR 700.

The XSR 155 will feature a single-piece seat with a belt in the middle for the pillion to grab on to. The rear profile and the taillamp will also take its styling cues from the bigger and more powerful XSR 700.

The XSR 155 (B15) will be fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends shod with 110/70 section rubber up front and a 140/70 section rubbers at the rear. The motorcycle will also feature a cast aluminum swingarm which by the way is also available with the Indonesian spec R15 V3.0 and MT-15.

The motorcycle will likely also share the same upside-down suspension setup towards the front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle will be handled by disc brakes on both ends while a dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

The B1V will share the same 155cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, SOHC motor with the R15 V3.0. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 19.3 PS of peak power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed gearbox gets a slipper clutch as standard. The engine features Variable Valve Actuation technology that promises to offer an equal amount of power across the rev range.

The upcoming XSR 155 will rival directly against the Honda CB150 Streetster that was launched not so long ago in Indonesia.