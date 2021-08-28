New Yamaha R15M Dealer Dispatch Begins, Most Clear Pics Out

A sportier version of the Yamaha R15 V3 has started reaching the dealership, christened Yamaha R15M. It will come with upside-down front forks

Hands down, the Yamaha R15 is a hoot of a motorcycle in the 150cc sports bike segment. However, if you ever felt the need for a sharper R15 V3 with more equipment on board, it seems like Yamaha is all ears now. The brand is preparing to launch a more aggressive version of the R15 in the country. The kit will comprise higher equipment levels on this one.

The motorcycle has started reaching the dealerships already. At least the new pictures surfacing the internet reveal so. These images also show the motorcycle without any camo whatsoever. And it does looks like a scaled-down iteration of the bigger Yamaha R7.

On the styling front, the details include a new front fairing with a projector headlamp setup, along with a pair of super-slim LED DRLs. The redesigned fairing accentuates the overall appeal of the motorcycle, and the fuel tank is beefier now. The latter adds bulk and heft to the R15M’s design in comparison to the outgoing model.

To date, Yamaha R15 has been on sale with conventional telescopic front forks, even in the third-gen avatar. The R15M, however, will come with gold-finished upside-down front forks. Yes! The Yamaha R15 is all set to get the USD front suspension for the first time in India. The compression and rebound tuning on the new setup are expected to be on an even sportier side.

Also, it can be seen in the images that the Yamaha R15M looks appealing with the revised design. We believe folks at Yamaha should’ve also spruced up the exhaust can’s design, which is the only not-so-sporty bit on a rather good-looking motorcycle. The R15M will source power from the same 155cc motor that does duties on the outgoing model.

The engine will develop 18.09 Hp here, bringing the peak power output down by only 0.25 Hp. The transmission unit will be a 6-speed unit with a slip & assist clutch. Prices for the Yamaha R15M are likely to start from Rs. 1.60 lakh, ex-showroom. The R15 V3, on the other hand, starts from Rs. 1.56 lakh, ex-showroom.