New Yamaha 125cc Scooter Makes Global Debut – Looks Stunning

This new 125cc scooter gets a long list of connected tech features, LED lights, a digital instrument console, and more

Compact automatic scooters are now getting popular in the market and are seen as worthy alternatives to commuter class bikes. While Yamaha earlier launched the Fascino in India for buyers looking for retro-styled small-capacity scooters, the new Yamaha Fazzio 125cc recently made its debut in Thailand. This new Yamaha 125cc scooter is priced at 54,900 baht (INR 1.20 lakh) and here is everything that you should know about it.

For starters, the new Fazzio 125 features an old-school look dominated by round headlights, a compact handlebar and bright colour options. Other styling elements include cylindrical turn indicators, a dual-tone front apron, a broad front mudguard, and a flat-seat design. The colour options include- Blue, Red, Yellow, and Grey. The Smart Key variant on the other hand is available in dual-tone colour options of Grey-Orange and Black-Green.

Powering the new Fazzio is a 125cc petrol motor that churns out 8.4 bhp of max power and 10.6 Nm of peak torque output. This engine comes mated to an automatic V-belt transmission and offers refined performance and commendable acceleration. We see similar specs and engine being offered with the Fascino in India.

For those wondering, the new Fazzio is underpinned by an underbone frame and will feature telescopic forks at the front while the rear features a swingarm suspension setup. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear.

To further enhance the braking performance and rider’s safety, this scooter features a Unified Braking System. This system not only offers a better stopping distance but also prevents the wheels from getting locked under hard braking by evenly distributing the baking force. This 125cc scooter rides on 12-inch wheels that come wrapped with 110/70 tyres at either end.

The brand is yet to share its plans of bringing this scooter into the Indian market but if launched, it will take on the other 125cc scooters and will offer a premium and a good-looking package for the buyers. The Yamaha Fazzio price in India is expected to start from Rs 1.15-1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).