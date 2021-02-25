New TVS Star City Plus Teased Ahead Of Launch In India

New TVS Star City Plus could get graphical updates and is expected to launch soon in India

TVS Motor Company has released a new teaser image of the updated Star City Plus for the domestic market. The image says “stay tuned we’ve got a surprise for you. Stay tuned” and it shows the LED headlamp’s projection, Star City Plus nameplate up front and TVS lettering on the fuel tank with the chromed fuel tank lid clearly seen along with the regular turn indicators.

A portion of the front fender and black windscreen alongside the headlamp ornamentation can also be witnessed in the teaser image. The Star City Plus is one of the attractive motorcycles in its segment and it has a premium look to it. The equipment list comprises an LED headlight, two-tone mirrors, sporty graphics, etc and it appears to receive a cosmetic update.

We can expect TVS to introduce new graphic updates and paint schemes in the 2021 Star City Plus. Currently, the Star City Plus is offered only with drum brakes along with alloy wheels and electric start for a price of Rs. 66,117 and Rs. 66,158 for the single- and dual-tone variants (ex-showroom). A front disc version could help in expanding the lineup.

With no possible dimensional changes, the 2021 TVS Star City Plus measures a length of 1,980 mm, width of 750 mm and stands 1,080 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 1,260 mm and 172 mm ground clearance. The kerb weight is rated at 116 kilograms. As for the performance, the same 110 cc single-cylinder Eco Thurst engine with ETFi technology could continue to be utilised.

It produces a maximum power output of 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a four-speed transmission and it has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph. It is suspended on conventional telescopic front forks and five-step adjustable hydraulic twin rear shock absorbers. It also has a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Currently sold in five colour options, the 2021 TVS Star City Plus could see expansion in its palette as well. It competes against the Hero Splendor iSmart and the Passio Pro amongst others. The launch could be on the cards very soon!