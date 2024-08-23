New TVS Jupiter 110 Variant Wise Features & Prices Detailed

The new TVS Jupiter carries a starting price of Rs. 73,700 for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 87,250 (ex-showroom)

TVS Motor Company introduced the all-new Jupiter 110 yesterday in India and it carries a starting price of Rs. 73,700 for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 87,250 (ex-showroom). Compared to the old model, the new scooter is substantially cheaper despite the arrival of a host of new updates along with an enhanced features list.

The new TVS Jupiter 110 has several commonalities with the Jupiter 125 including the platform and is available in Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC variants. The paint schemes on offer are Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss.

The second best-selling scooter in the country is now equipped with a new 113.3 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled four-stroke engine. This engine produces a power output of 7.9 PS at 6,500 rpm. In terms of torque, it delivers 9.8 Nm at 5,000 rpm with the iGO Assist feature and 9.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm without the Assist.

The auto start/stop functionality and ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) aim at enhancing performance by harnessing power from the battery during overtaking and climbing and the scooter is claimed to be 10 per cent more fuel economical compared to its predecessor. Here we have explained about all four variants with prices and features:

1. New TVS Jupiter 110 Drum:

Available in Lunar White Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, and Meteor Red Gloss colours, the base variant runs on steel wheels only. Priced at Rs. 73,700 (ex-showroom), it does not get the front horizontal LED DRL and the halogen indicators are divided traditionally. It is also devoid of the colour LCD instrument console and instead, an analogue cluster comes into place. Other features that are missed are the ISG (Integrated Starter Generator), USB charging port and the follow me lamp function.

2. New TVS Jupiter 110 Drum Alloy:

Sold in Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, and Meteor Red Gloss shades, the Drum Alloy, as the name suggests comes with 12-inch front and rear alloy wheels running on 90/90 section tyres while all other features are similar to the base variant. It is around Rs. 5,500 costlier than the Drum model.

3. New TVS Jupiter 110 Drum SXC:

The Drum Alloy comes with a full-width LED lightbar, LCD console with Bluetooth connectivity and app functionality and is priced at Rs. 83,250 (ex-showroom). Other highlights are MapMyIndia turn-by-turn navigation, Find Me function, SMS, Navigation and Voice Assist, Distance to Empty, Real-Time Fuel efficiency and Average Fuel Efficiency, ISG enabling a power boost, a smartphone mobile charger and the Follow Me Home lamp function. It is available in Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, and Starlight Blue Gloss colours.

4. New TVS Jupiter 110 Disc SXC:

Costing Rs. 4,000 more, the top-spec Jupiter 110 Disc SXC adds a 220 mm petal disc at the front and apart from that it mimics the features list of the Drum SXC.