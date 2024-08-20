New TVS Jupiter 110 Teased Again Ahead Of Launch In Just 2 Days

The new TVS Jupiter 110 will go on sale on August 22 in India and it will feature a host of revisions; no major mechanical changes are likely

TVS Motor Company has officially confirmed the launch of a new scooter on August 22, 2024. The launch webcast is set for 12:05 pm and will unveil the next-generation Jupiter, which comes with several updates. Teasers indicate the inclusion of a redesigned horizontal LED Daytime Running Light signature and a new front fascia is also expected.

The overall styling of the new TVS Jupiter could be significantly different from the current model, featuring new front and rear ends along with an updated side profile and tail lamp assembly. Since its launch in late 2013, the TVS Jupiter 110 has been one of the best-selling scooters in the Indian market, competing directly with the Honda Activa.

TVS might introduce fresh paint options and updated body graphics to keep the model appealing as well to discerning buyers. Another teaser confirms the presence of the longest segment in its segment and it could be borrowed from its bigger sibling, the Jupiter 125. It could suggest a larger underseat storage of over 30 litres, capable of holding two helmets.

In addition, it could gain some of the features from the Jupiter 125 including a fuel filler cap at the front to enhance safety. If it turns out to be the case, the fuel tank could be positioned underneath the floorboard just as in the Jupiter 125 as well. The new TVS Jupiter 110 is expected to retain the current 109.7 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine paired with a CVT, though with some minor updates.

The engine currently produces 7.77 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Pricing for the existing model starts at Rs. 77,100 for the entry-level variant and reaches up to Rs. 92,700 for the top-spec Classic trim (ex-showroom). The suspension and braking components of the new TVS Jupiter 110 may see notable updates as well.

TVS already provides SmartXonnect connectivity with the current Jupiter 110, and the upcoming model is expected to include an all-digital instrument cluster. The current TVS Jupiter is equipped with telescopic forks for the front suspension and a coil spring with a hydraulic damper at the rear and it rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.