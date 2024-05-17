TVS Apache RTR 160 & 160 4V Black Edition Launched At Rs. 1.20 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 160 and 160 4V Black Edition variants feature a stripped down look and black finishes to enhance the overall appeal

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of the Black Edition variant of the Apache 160 series of motorcycles, namely the TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V in India. The Apache RTR 160 4V is the country’s most powerful 160 cc oil-cooled motorcycle churning out 17.6 PS maximum power at 9,250. Both motorcycles feature three ride modes, LCD instrument console, LED headlamp and taillamp and GTT (Glide Through Technology).

The segment-first ride modes in the TVS Apache range combine engine and ABS settings to offer three distinct modes: Sport, Urban, and Rain, each tailored for different riding conditions. The TVS Apache series has a strong presence in over 60 countries worldwide and plays a crucial role in the brand’s sales volumes both in India and internationally.

Speaking on the announcement of the new Dark Edition, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “Rooted in a rich racing legacy of over four decades, the TV S Apache series has evolved into a global community of over 5.5 million enthusiasts, making it one of the fastest growing premium motorcycle brands worldwide. Demonstrating its relentless pursuit of performance, the TVS Apache series stands as a testament to cutting-edge technology. Now, with the captivating new Black Edition of the TVS Apache RTR 160 series, it is set to appeal to our customers with a bolder and sportier look.”

With its glossy black finish giving a sportier look than the respective standard models, the Black Edition exudes a bold stance, distinguishing it from the competition. The minimalist graphics design, featuring a black TVS logo embossed on the tank and a blacked-out exhaust further enhances the aesthetic appeal.

The Black Edition of the TVS Apache RTR 160 series has been made available nationwide for Rs. 1,20,420 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the TVS Apache RTR 160, and Rs. 1,24,870 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the Apache RTR 160 4V.

With no mechanical changes, both 160 cc motorcycles continue with the same braking and suspension hardware. The kerb weight of the 160 4V remains the same at 144 kg and the motorcycle boasts a fuel tank capacity of 12 L.