New TVS Apache Bike Unveiling Tomorrow, RTR310 Or 180 4V?

TVS Apache range could be expanded with the addition of a new flagship naked streetfighter sharing platform with the RR310; could be called the TVS Apache RTR310

TVS Motor Company has today announced a new webcast for what is said to be “a virtual showcase of a new offering” of its “premium brand”. Scheduled to make its world premiere tomorrow at 11 am, the homegrown two-wheeler major has not revealed any official details on what it could but the teaser image suggests that it could be a naked streetfighter.

Currently, the TVS Apache RR310 sits as the flagship offering. K. N. Radhakrishnan, President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director, TVS Motor Company told in an interview that the Hosur-based manufacturer will “possibly” launch a new motorcycle based on the 310 cc platform sometime next year. It could be previewed tomorrow.

Recently, BMW Motorrad introduced the BS6 G310R and G310GS with additional features in a competitive price range of Rs. 2.45 lakh and Rs. 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. We do expect the possible new member of the Apache family to be called the Apache RTR310 and it will likely have plenty in common with the RR310 faired supersport.

The BSVI compliant RR310 has been well received among customers and it features upgrades like four riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity, GTT tech, TFT colour instrument cluster, etc. The single-cylinder 312.2 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled engine could be employed producing 34 PS and 27.3 Nm.

It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch as standard. Another possibility is the RTR 180 4V deriving design influence from the 200 4V. It could be positioned between the successfully running Apache RTR 160 4V, priced from Rs. 1.05 lakh and the 200 4V costing around Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The only 180 cc motorcycle sold by TVS currently is the Apache 180 2V. It uses a 177.4 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, two-valve engine with an oil-cooler and RT-Fi tech in its BSVI avatar to develop a maximum power output of 16.79 PS at 8,000 rpm and 15.5 Nm. The possible Apache RTR 180 4V could compete against the recently launched Honda Hornet 2.0 directly.

The teaser image shows the muscular fuel tank and the LED Daytime Running Lights housed within the LED headlamp cluster. If it turns out to be the Apache RTR310, we can expect similar equipment level as in the RR310 that costs Rs. 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). We reckon it to be priced around Rs. 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) to compete against Bajaj Dominar 400, KTM Duke 250 and others.

If it does not turn out to be the case, TVS might add special editions to its existing Apache range to celebrate the fourth millionth milestone with a new paint scheme or include some new technology. We do hope it will be a new motorcycle though!