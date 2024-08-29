New Triumph Daytona 660 Launched In India At Rs. 9.72 Lakh

Triumph Daytona 660 is powered by a triple producing 95 PS at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm peak torque; comes with a range of new accessories

Triumph has today introduced the 2024 Daytona 660 in the domestic market for a starting price tag of Rs. 9,72,450 (ex-showroom). The middleweight sports bike is equipped with a three-cylinder engine which delivers 95 PS at 11,250 rpm with a 12,650 rpm redline and over 80 per cent of its 69 Nm peak torque can be had from just 3,125 rpm.

The new exhaust with 3-into-1 headers and a compact underslung silencer amplifies the engine’s unique exhaust note. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard. The clutch design is said to improve rear wheel control under hard deceleration and a span optimised lever allows for better reach.

Triumph’s Shift Assist is available as an accessory fit for fast and effortless clutch-less up and downshifts and even easier riding in town. Built on a lightweight frame, the 2024 Triumph Daytona is equipped with 41 mm big-piston upside-down forks sourced from Showa while the rear features a Showa monoshock with preload adjustment.

The motorcycle runs on five-spoked cast aluminium wheels that are shod on Michelin’s new, high-specification, Power 6 tyres. As for braking, twin four-piston radial callipers paired to 310 mm discs and fed by braided lines and a Continental ABS modulator are utilised. It comes with a ride-by-wire throttle system and three riding modes namely Sport, Road and Rain.

The traction control system can also be turned off using the instrument menu. The multi-functional colour TFT screen is integrated into a white-on-black LCD display and the accessory fit My Triumph Connectivity System enables turn-by-turn navigation plus phone and music interaction.

Other highlights are clip-on bars, split seats, a rider seat height of 810 mm, a narrow stand-over and an accessory seat that lowers the seat height by 25 mm to just 785 mm. It can also be optioned out with over 30 Genuine Triumph Accessories including colour-coded seat cowl, billet-machined parts including an oil filler cap, pre-drilled for lock-wiring, paddock stand bobbins, bar end finishers and a rear brake reservoir.

The quickshifter can also be added providing clutch-less, full-throttle upshifting and downshifting with auto-blip. Other additions include heated grips, an under-seat USB socket and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a tank bag and tail pack adding 20 litres of carrying capacity, Triumph Protect+ alarm system and Triumph Track+ tracker with 24/7 monitoring as well as a range of locks.