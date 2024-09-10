New Triumph 400 cc Bike To Launch On Sep 17 – What Could It Be?

Triumph is expected to launch the more affordable version of the existing Speed 400 next week in New Delhi

Triumph Motorcycle India has released a new teaser of its upcoming model based on the existing 400 cc platform. The new motorcycle will be launched on September 17 in New Delhi and is confirmed to be a ‘modern classic’. Based on the teaser image, we believe that it will be a new variant of the Speed 400, possibly sitting at the bottom of the range.

Bajaj Auto expanded Triumph dealerships from just 15 outlets to 90 in a short period across India and the motorcycles are now available in over 70 cities. The combined sales of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X stand at more than 50,000 units across the globe. The range will be expanded with the arrival of new variants and models with different body styles.

As part of celebrating their first anniversary, the British brand announced a special discount of Rs. 10,000 on their ex-showroom prices and it was extended till the end of August 2024. Even without the discounts, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 rival is priced more affordably and is one of the most VFM motorcycles money can buy right now.

Also Read: Bajaj To Launch 2 New Triumph 400 cc Bikes Soon In India

From the teaser, it is clear that the upcoming affordable Speed 400 will have a different seat and a new colour scheme with a black, yellow and red combination will also be available. The panel below the fuel tank is also new but the 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine appears to be the same and it will likely continue to produce 40 PS and 37.5 Nm.

Triumph could replace the upside-down front forks with more traditional telescopic units to further bring the costs down but no official confirmation has been made yet. We do not expect any changes to the overall proportions though and the Speed 400 badging seen in the teaser also indicates that it will be a new variant of the neo-retro roadster.

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 & Scram 400X Offer Of Rs. 10,000 Extended, Guerrilla Effect?

If it does not turn out to be the case, it could be a more accessorised version of the Speed 400. The Thruxton 400 cafe racer is also expected to be introduced before the end of this year.