New Toyota Yaris Cross SUV Vs GR Vs Hatchback – Specs Comparison

The newly-launched Yaris Cross shares its platform with the regular Yaris hatchback, while Toyota has extensively worked on its design to make it a true SUV

Toyota has revealed a new compact SUV based on the Yaris hatchback’s GA-B platform, called the Yaris Cross. The Japanese manufacturer has revealed the specifications of the car, which is set to become the smallest SUV to be produced by Toyota, when it launches in the European markets next year.

Apart from the Yaris Cross, Toyota also offers a performance-oriented version of the hatch called ‘GR Yaris’. We compare the specifications of the three Yaris’, starting with the dimensions first –

Dimensions Yaris Cross GR Yaris Yaris hatchback Length 4,180 mm 3,995 mm 3,940 mm Width 1,765 mm 1,806 mm 1,745 mm Height 1,560 mm 1,461 mm 1,470 mm Wheelbase 2,560 mm 2,558 mm 2,560 mm

In terms of size the Yaris Cross is the longest and the tallest out of the three, with a length of 4,180 mm, and a height of 1,470 mm. On the other hand, the GR Yaris is the widest, with a width of 1,806 mm. The Yaris Cross and the Yaris hatchback have a 2,560 mm long wheelbase, whereas the GR Yaris’ wheelbase measures 2,558 mm.

However, the biggest difference is the Yaris Cross’ design, which gives up the curvy lines of the Yaris hatch and GR Yaris for a more boxy-design, which Toyota claims gives a sense of “solidity and practicality”. The squared-off wheel arches with plastic cladding and the massive 18-inch alloy wheels are some styling elements that set the Yaris Cross apart from the other two.

The Yaris Cross comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with hybrid technology, which is the same powertrain that was debuted with the 2020 Yaris hatch. The maximum power output of this engine is rated at 116 hp. Toyota will offer the Yaris Cross with a front-wheel drive variant, as well as an all-wheel drive trim.

In comparison, the GR Yaris gets a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 261 hp of maximum power, along with 360 Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to all four wheels with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox. The said powertrain is also the world’s most powerful OEM three-cylinder engine.