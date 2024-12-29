New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado India Launch Likely Soon – Key Info

The much-anticipated Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is rumoured to make its return to the Indian market in late 2025

Positioned to rival models like the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, the new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has garnered significant attention overseas. In India, the iconic SUV is expected to arrive sometime next year, likely through the the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route, catering to a niche segment of premium off-road enthusiasts.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will likely make its local debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January. Its design leans heavily on retro-inspired aesthetics, highlighted by a boxy and an upright silhouette. Available in multiple trims, the Prado comes standard with 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-weather tyres, ensuring capability across diverse terrains.

The base LC 1958 trim introduces a retro-inspired grille design while the mid-spec variant pays homage to the FJ62 with its iconic rectangular headlights. The high-spec version stands out with exclusive styling elements. For enthusiasts seeking an off-road edge, the 2024 Land Cruiser First Edition boasts wider wheels and specialized adventure-ready features. However, it remains uncertain which of these trims will be offered in the Indian market.

Also Read: 3 Big SUVs Currently Considered For 2025 Launch – Toyota, Nissan, Ford

Every variant of the new Land Cruiser Prado is equipped with Toyota’s advanced Safety Sense 3.0 suite and a trailer hitch capable of towing more than 2,700 kg. The premium trims enhance comfort and technology featuring a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a digital rearview mirror, a high-quality 14-speaker JBL sound system, heated and ventilated leather seats, a moonroof and a head-up display.

The 2025 Land Cruiser Prado is available in seven exterior colors: Black, Meteor Shower, Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Underground, Trail Dust, and Heritage Blue with the last two offering a contrasting roof option. Measuring 4,920 mm long, 2,139 mm wide and 1,859 mm tall, the SUV features a spacious wheelbase of 2,850 mm and a ground clearance of 221 mm.

Also Read: Upcoming Toyota SUVs In India Next Year – 7-Seater Hyryder To Electric SUV

Built on the robust TNGA-F ladder frame, the Prado is powered by a 2.4L turbo four-cylinder engine combined with a 1.87 kWh battery. This hybrid setup, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and an integrated electric motor, delivers a potent output of 326 hp and 630 Nm of torque.