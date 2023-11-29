New Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Launched In Japan At Rs. 27 Lakh

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 uses the same 2.8L turbo diesel engine as the Fortuner developing 204 PS and 500 Nm

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has announced the re-introduction of the Land Cruiser 70 in its home market of Japan today. The Land Cruiser nameplate has been renowned for its toughness and reliability across the globe for over seven days and the 70 series has played an integral role in its since its debut back in 1984 as a heavy-duty model.

It was originally intended for commercial use and use in harsh environments. For 2024 MY, Toyota has updated its engine, handling stability, overall design and safety to add more value while maintaining the key attributes of the 70 series including reliability, durability and ability to tackle the beaten path with ease.

It is equipped with a 2.8L 1GD-FTV direct-injection turbocharged diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels through a part-time 4WD system. The five-seater has a fuel tank capacity of 130 litres and it tips the weighing scale at 2,300 kg.

Toyota says the Land Cruiser 70 boasts tough off-road performance while reducing noise, enhancing quietness, and achieving improved fuel economy. It adopts a durable ladder frame with improved comfort on the tarmac. With a host of revisions for on- and off-road use, the new Toyota Land Cruiser 70 can further support local communities and the livelihoods of people everywhere according to the brand.

Besides the tough ladder frame and electronic differential locks, the Land Cruiser 70 features Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Active Traction Control (A-TRC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and Downhill Assist Control (DAC) to deliver good steering stability. The design is dominated by horizontal and vertical lines as it inherits the series’ unique silhouette with updates for modern-day customers.

The horizontal interior design theme is complemented by a functional layout with the addition of new features. The equipment list comprises a Back Monitor and Toyota Safety Sense suite enabling new Pre-crash Safety, auto-control lighting, and drive-start control functions. It can also be bought through KINTO subscription services in Japan.