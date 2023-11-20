New Toyota Compact SUV Expected To Launch In Early 2024

Toyota’s forthcoming sub-4-metre SUV is expected to go on sale in the Indian market next year, as a rival to Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is gearing up to re-enter the sub-4 metre SUV segment with its upcoming compact SUV, tentatively named ‘Toyota Taisor’ by the media. Anticipated to debut in the first half of 2024, the vehicle will be a rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx, as the Urban Cruiser was of the old Vitara Brezza.

The Toyota Taisor is expected to undergo minor cosmetic changes to differentiate itself from its Maruti twin. These alterations will include a unique front grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and distinct alloy wheel designs. The interior will see revisions in colour schemes and upholstery, while retaining the layout and features of the Fronx.

The compact SUV is anticipated to offer a feature-rich interior, featuring a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, voice assistant capabilities, over-the-air updates, and a comprehensive safety package including six airbags. Other amenities comprise a 6-speaker sound system, a wireless smartphone charger, fast USB charging ports, etc.

Under the hood, the Taisor is likely to mirror the Fronx’s powertrain options. Buyers will get the option of a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 90 bhp and 113 Nm, and a 1.0L Boosterjet petrol engine, delivering 100 bhp and 147 Nm. Transmission choices include manual, AMT, or torque-converter automatic, depending on the engine.

With an expected starting price of around Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Taisor aims to carve its space in the premium end of the competitive subcompact SUV segment. Positioned as a formidable competitor to the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, and others, Toyota’s latest offering promises a compelling blend of style, features, and affordability.

Toyota’s strategic collaboration with Maruti Suzuki has seen successful ventures like the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Taisor is poised to continue this trend, offering consumers a fresh option in the burgeoning compact SUV category. Considering the popularity of this market space, the Taisor has the potential to become the best-selling Toyota car in India upon launch.