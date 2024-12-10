New Toyota Camry Hybrid To Launch Tomorrow In India – Key Info

The new generation 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid will feature refreshed styling and a more feature-rich cabin

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is set to launch the all-new Camry Hybrid in the domestic market tomorrow. The 2025 Toyota Camry, now in its ninth generation globally, boasts significant updates to its design, interior and technology, emphasising enhanced features list and here we have given you all the key details.

The upcoming Toyota Camry will enter India without direct rivals, though the new Skoda Superb could launch in 2025. First unveiled globally in November 2023, the updated Camry made its Southeast Asian debut in Singapore this August, marking its initial entry into the region and India will be one of the key markets for the premium hybrid sedan.

In India, the current Toyota Camry hybrid is priced at Rs. 46.20 lakh (ex-showroom), though the upcoming model may see a price increase. The new Camry measures 4,920 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, and 1,455 mm in height with a long 2,825 mm wheelbase and a 500-litre boot capacity. Globally, it comes in nine striking colours including Platinum White Pearl Mica, Silver Metallic, Precious Metal, Attitude Black Mica, Emotional Red 3, Precious Bronze, and Dark Blue Mica.

The interior of the new Toyota Camry hybrid is offered in three themes: Fromage, Black, and Yellow Brown. Its refreshed exterior boasts a more dynamic front end with sharper LED headlights and striking C-shaped LED daytime running lights. At the rear, C-shaped LED tail lamps enhance its modern appeal. Additional updates include redesigned front and rear bumpers, updated air intakes, and stylish 18-inch alloy wheels, contributing to a sportier appearance.

It is equipped with a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The electric motor produces 134 hp and 208 Nm of torque while the petrol engine delivers 185 hp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of torque between 3,200 and 5,200 rpm. Combined, the hybrid system generates a total output of 228 hp. Power is transmitted to the front wheels through an e-CVT.

Packed with a range of premium features, the 2025 Toyota Camry gains a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Enhancing in-car entertainment is a nine-speaker JBL audio system while comfort is elevated by three-zone automatic climate control and powered front seats with leather upholstery.