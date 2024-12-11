New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched In India At Rs. 48 Lakh

2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid arrives with updated styling and a more feature-packed interior; available in a full-spec trim

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has officially introduced the all-new Camry Hybrid in India, priced at Rs. 48 lakh (ex-showroom). Entering its ninth generation globally, the 2025 Toyota Camry comes with extensive upgrades in design, interior features and technological advancements. Here are the essential highlights:

The new generation Toyota Camry arrives in India with no direct competitors at present and the Skoda Superb is still Rs. 6 lakh costlier as it is a full import. First revealed globally in November 2023, the revamped Camry made its Southeast Asian premiere in Singapore this August. India remains a crucial market for this premium hybrid sedan, reflecting its strategic importance in Toyota’s global portfolio.

Compared to the previous model, it is Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom) more expensive. The all-new Toyota Camry measures 4,920 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, and 1,455 mm in height, supported by a generous 2,825 mm wheelbase. It also features a spacious 500-litre boot, enhancing its practicality for long journeys and daily use.

The updated exterior flaunts a bolder front fascia featuring sharper LED headlamps paired with distinctive C-shaped LED daytime running lights. At the rear, matching C-shaped LED tail lamps amplify its contemporary look. Further enhancements include reprofiled front and rear bumpers, revamped air intakes, and eye-catching 18-inch alloy wheels.

Powering the new model is a 2.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor. The electric motor delivers 134 hp and 208 Nm of torque while the petrol engine produces 185 hp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of torque between 3,200 and 5,200 rpm. Together, the hybrid system generates a combined output of 230 hp. Power is channelled to the front wheels via an e-CVT transmission. The fifth-gen engine is slightly more powerful and 30 per cent more economical.

The 2025 Toyota Camry comes loaded with high-end features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A nine-speaker JBL audio setup ensures an immersive listening experience while triple-zone automatic climate control keeps the cabin comfortable. Adding to the luxury are powered front seats upholstered in premium leather, offering enhanced comfort and sophistication. Elsewhere you could find a seven-inch digital console, ten-inch HUD, digital key, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with ADAS, nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, etc.