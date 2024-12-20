New Toyota Alphard & Vellfire Plug-In Hybrids To Go On Sale Next Month

The all-new 2025 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire PHEVs will be launched in Japan on January 31; petrol and hybrid variants also updated

Toyota Motor Corporation is gearing up to launch its all-new Alphard and Vellfire Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) in Japan on January 31, 2025. These six-seater models are built for those who value comfort and tech-driven convenience according to the brand. Alongside them, refreshed petrol and hybrid versions will hit showrooms on January 7, expanding the lineup for different needs and budgets.

The redesigned Alphard and Vellfire, introduced in June 2023, are about making travel better for everyone on board according to the Japanese auto major. Whether you’re shuttling family around town or chauffeuring VIP clients, these are said to satisfy the driving requirements. Upgrades to the platform meant that smoother handling and better ride quality have been made possible.

A standout feature of the PHEVs is how quiet they are. With a lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor, vibrations and cabin noise are kept to a minimum. The electric-powered air conditioning runs even when the engine is off, keeping the interior cool – a clever feature for drivers waiting during pickups.

Also Read: 3 New Toyota Hybrid & Electric SUVs Arriving In 2025 – Details

The PHEVs offer a battery-only range of 73 km, perfect for daily errands or short trips. When longer journeys call, the petrol engine steps in. This flexible setup makes the vehicles practical while still being eco-friendly. Toyota’s approach to carbon neutrality focuses on offering multiple electrified options to meet different customer needs.

The Alphard and Vellfire PHEVs are a step toward that goal, balancing sustainability with real-world usability. For the petrol and hybrid models, practical upgrades include a standard Digital Inner Mirror with built-in front and rear dash cams. Premium trims like the Z and Z Premier boast a JBL sound system and a large rear-seat entertainment screen.

Also Read: 5 New Maruti Suzuki & Toyota SUVs Launch Likely Next Year

A new Precious Metal exterior colour scheme has been added to the range while the Alphard HEV now includes an eight-seater X grade for larger families. The Vellfire has already been well received by customers. It is brought into the country as a full import. It will be interesting to see if the new model will make its way to India or not!