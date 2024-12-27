New Tata Tiago & Tigor Likely Launching Next Month – What To Expect

While gradually moving upmarket with more sophisticated cars every year, Tata Motors is still banking on its simple and affordable cars Tiago and Tigor to cater to customers on a tight budget

Launched in 2016, the Tata Tiago has been a runaway hit for Tata Motors with more than six lakh units sold by now. The Tata Tigor, its sedan version, hasn’t been that popular on the market, but it has managed to stay afloat. Both cars received a facelift in 2020 and will get another lease of life with a second refresh in 2025.

Both Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor now look too old and somewhat even less modern than their competitors. While they are priced much lower than their rivals, the average car selling price in India is rising and customers are increasingly willing to pay more for style, features, and performance.

Tata Motors will likely introduce minor changes to the soft parts of the Tiago and Tigor with the upcoming refresh to make them more appealing. The company may revise the design of the headlamps, radiator grille, lower air intake, bumpers, wheels, and tail lamps. It is unlikely to bring any sheet metal changes, as that would drastically increase costs.

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV, Sierra EV & Sierra ICE Bound To Launch In 2025 – All Details

Inside, Tata Motors may change the upholstery and trim for a refreshed look. A possibility also exists that it tweaks the design of the dashboard and equips the 2025 Tiago and 2025 Tigor with a new infotainment system. The current infotainment system is great on connectivity, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, but its touchscreen is quite small, measuring just 7 inches diagonally. Tata Motors may also add USB Type-C ports to the car, although a wireless smartphone charger would be too much of a stretch in our opinion.

No mechanical changes are expected in the new Tiago or new Tiago. Tata Motors will likely offer the same 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder engine in petrol and bi-fuel petrol-CNG versions. This engine is tuned to produce 63 kW (84 hp) and 113 Nm when running on petrol in both versions. Switching to CNG in the bi-fuel version reduces its power and torque to 54 kW (72 hp) and 95 Nm, respectively. Like in the current models, customers will likely get a choice of 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmissions.

Also Read: Electric Car Sales In November 2024 – Tata, MG, Mahindra, Kia, BYD & More

Tata Motors will likely launch the 2025 Tiago and 2025 Tigor at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next month. The company should price them in the same ballpark as the current models, the prices of which start at INR 4,99,900 (ex-showroom) and INR 5,99,900 (ex-showroom), respectively.