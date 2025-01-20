The new IC-engined Tata Sierra will more likely launch in H2 2025 while its EV counterpart may also reach showrooms before the end of the year

Tata Motors has showcased the production-spec internal combustion engine version of the new Sierra SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The SUV is slated for a market launch later this calendar year in India and will eventually spawn an electric variant. The design of the Sierra ICE closely mirrors its electric counterpart.

The SUV reimagines the single-piece rear glass by incorporating a black-painted roofline finisher and a panoramic sunroof, creating the illusion of seamless glass and a floating roof effect. Its exterior design demonstrates smooth contours and prominent muscular haunches, enhancing its commanding road presence.

It also features a bold shoulder line complemented by the prominently placed “Sierra branding on the front. A seamless curve of LED DRLs lends a futuristic vibe to the design while the lower-mounted headlamps, wider air intake and muscular skid plate further contribute to the SUV’s overall appeal.

Also Read: Tata Avinya X Comes To The Fore With 500+ Km Range

The rear of the 2025 Tata Sierra gets a clamshell-style tailgate paired with sleek taillights. The design is further enhanced by a blackened D-pillar which accentuates the vehicle’s floating roof effect. Aside from distinct wheels and a revised grille, the ICE version closely mirrors the electric concept displayed. Under the hood, the Sierra is expected to feature both petrol and diesel engine options with the 1.5L turbo petrol and 2.0L diesel engines likely to power the lineup.

Both manual and automatic transmission options are anticipated for the Tata Sierra with a 4WD system potentially in development. Inside, the SUV boasts a triple-screen setup, a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic sunroof, multiple airbags, connected car technology, a driver assistance suite, ventilated seats and more.

Also Read: Production-Ready Tata Harrier EV Unveiled, Launch Soon

Tata is gearing up to introduce the Harrier EV in the coming months which is expected to precede the Sierra ICE variant launch in the second half of 2025. Following the Sierra ICE, Tata plans to roll out the electrified Sierra EV and Avinya premium EV.