New Tata Safari Persona Deliveries Commence In India

The top-spec Tata Safari Persona gets cosmetic updates and new interior theme compared to the regular model

Tata Motors revived the Safari nameplate less than a couple of months ago and it has been well received amongst customers in its initial stages. In February 2021, more than 1,700 units of the seven-seater were dispatched across the country and is currently priced between Rs. 14.49 lakh and Rs. 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Offered in trims such as XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+, the 2021 Tata Safari has the Adventure Persona sitting at the top of the range. The three-row premium SUV based on the Harrier has seen large number of takers especially for the high-end variants as the waiting period stretches up to two months for some trims.

Customers are preferring the Adventure Persona variant over the XZ+ and is priced Rs. 20,000 premium comparatively. The deliveries of the 2021 Tata Safari Adventure Persona have commenced across the country as evident from the images attached here and there are obvious reasons why the discerning buyers opt for it over the XZ+ variant.

To differentiate itself from the regular model, the Adventure Persona has unique exterior and interior detailing and is available in a blue colour. It costs between Rs. 20.20 lakh and Rs. 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and boasts of a packed features list comprising a host comfort, convenience and safety technologies.

It comes with blacked out exterior elements including the front grille, roof rails, bumper and alloy wheels. Unlike the Oyster White upholstery in XZ and XZ+ trims, the Adventure Persona is sold with dual-tone beige and black theme (brown leather upholstery and dark cabin trims).

Some of the key features in the Tata Safari Adventure Persona are an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, nine-speaker JBL audio system, panoramic sunroof, EPB, six airbags, HDC (Hill Descent Control), ISOFIX child seat anchors, Terrain Response Modes and optional middle-row captain seating arrangement.

The 2021 Tata Safari Adventure Persona is retailed with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option.

Pics: Naveen Sayani