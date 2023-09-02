New Tata Nexon.ev To Be Revealed On September 7, Teased

Tata Nexon.ev will be unveiled on September 7 and its prices will be announced alongside the facelifted Nexon on September 14

Tata Motors recently announced a new brand identity for its electric vehicle range and the first model to launch under the Tata.ev banner is the new Nexon. Christened the Tata Nexon.ev, it is the facelifted version of the already existing Nexon EV and it has been teased for the first time. The homegrown manufacturer will host the global debut of the Nexon.ev on September 7, 2023.

The brand noted in the teaser description: “It’s electric. It’s a game-changer. It’s the all-new Nexon.ev!” The electric SUV will be unveiled at 9 pm and its official prices will be announced on September 14 as it will accompany its facelifted ICE sibling, the Nexon. Yesterday, Tata lifted the cloaks off the updated Nexon and both SUVs will have a lot in common.

The teaser indicates the presence of a full-width LED light bar that continues onto the inverted L-shaped angular Daytime Running Lights doubling up as sequential turn indicators. The Tata logo is positioned below the light bar while the tail lamp design mimics that of its IC-engined sibling as an LED light bar stretches to branch out a Y-pattern.

The shut-off design makes the new Tata Nexon.ev more interesting to look at as it has a clean front fascia and the lower part of the split cluster comprises main headlamps in a trapezoidal housing. It will also boast newly designed alloy wheels and a host of interior updates and the positioning of the charging port has been retained.

In a similar fashion to the 2023 Nexon facelift, the Nexon.ev will feature a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console, a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, slimmer AC vents, capacitive HVAC controls, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a 360-degree camera system, etc.

We do expect Tata to offer six airbags standard across the range and no performance updates are likely. The variant naming structure will be the same as the Tiago EV as the Medium Range (MR) variant will be available in two trims and the Long Range (LR) in three trims under Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. The MR will use a 30.2 kWh battery pack enabling a claimed range of 312 km and the LR gets the larger 40.5 kWh battery with a MIDC range of 453 km.