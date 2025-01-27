New Tata Nexon EV India Launch By Diwali 2025 – All Details

The new gen model of the Tata Nexon EV will take a lot of inspiration from the Curvv in terms of design, features and battery pack options

Tata Motors will introduce multiple new SUVs in the Indian market throughout this year. The brand had showcased the production-spec Harrier EV at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which is expected to go on sale in the next couple of months. In addition, it also unveiled the near-production version of the Sierra SUV at the auto show with a tentative launch planned around the festive season (Oct-Nov) later this year. Now, we have learnt that the new-gen Tata Nexon EV is also being readied to launch around the same time in the domestic market.

As per sources close to the development, the new-gen 2025 Tata Nexon EV is developed on the same lines as the Tata Curvv EV. The home-grown automaker could introduce it with a choice of two battery packs namely 45 kWh and 55 kWh. Just so you know, Tata Motors had launched the Nexon EV facelift in Sep 2023 with heavy visual updates at the outside as well as inside the cabin.

Post the launch of the facelifted Nexon EV in 2023, the company had rolled out a new version of the all-electric SUV with a bigger battery. The new-gen model, however, will be based on Tata’s Acti.ev architecture as the all-electric iterations of the Punch and Curvv. It could have a driving range of 489 km and 585 km with the 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery packs, respectively, on a single charge.

Also Read: Upcoming Tata Cars Expected In 2025 – Harrier EV To Sierra

It will be interesting to see whether Tata Motors sticks with the 30 kWh battery pack available on the current model of the Nexon EV or it is phased out to make way for the bigger battery options. If the company continues with the 30 kWh battery in the entry-level variants of the new-gen electric SUV, it will offer quite a diverse choice to the buyers.

It will also boast of several advanced and premium features which are missing from the current model. These bells and whistles will include hands-free boot lid, smart door handles, twin 12.3-inch screens for instrument cluster and infotainment system, ADAS tech and 6-airbags among many others. These will be borrowed from the Curvv EV.

Also Read: Tata Avinya X Comes To The Fore With 500+ Km Range

The new e-SUV is also likely to come with the ‘summon’ function which we saw in the Harrier EV and Sierra at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. For those asking, the summon feature activates the self-driving mode without driver inputs.