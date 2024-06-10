New Swift Becomes Best Selling Car In India In Its Very 1st Month

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is sold in five variants and it derives power from a new Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki introduced the fourth generation Swift early last month in India and its deliveries began immediately. In its first month, the compact hatchback, which is already one of the best selling cars in India, emerged on top of the sales charts as 19,393 units were recorded against 17,346 units during the same period last year.

This led to a YoY positive sales increase of 12 per cent. The compact hatchback has earned a prominent place in Indian households and has enjoyed success across its three generations over the years. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift adopts an evolutionary approach to design, while the interior undergoes a thorough revamp, incorporating new features and technologies.

The new model is offered in five trims: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. Customers can select from nine exterior paint schemes (single-tone and dual-tone). They Sizzling Red, the new Luster Blue, the new Novel Orange, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black Roof, Luster Blue with Midnight Black Roof, and Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black Roof.

Regarding dimensions, the new Swift boasts a length of 3,860 mm – 15 mm longer than old model – a width of 1,735 mm, and a height of 1,520 mm, with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. Powering the vehicle is a 1.2L Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 81.6 PS of power and 112 Nm of peak torque. While the engine comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission, customers also have the option to choose a five-speed AMT.

The powertrain is slightly down on performance compared to the old 1.2L four-cylinder K-series engine but it makes up in the fuel efficiency department. The AMT variant is claimed to have a fuel economy of 25.75 kmpl – an increase of 3.2 kmpl and the manual version has it at 24.8 kmpl.

The largest carmaker in the country will soon expand the range of the new-gen Swift by adding a CNG variant. The equipment list composes a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, an Arkamys audio system, Type-C charging ports, 15-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, wireless smartphone charger, reversing camera, etc.