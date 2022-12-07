New Suzuki Burgman Street EX Launched In India At Rs. 1.12 Lakh

Suzuki Burgman Street EX is available in three colour schemes and it gets a silent starter system and the engine auto stop/start (EASS) system to save fuel

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Limited has today announced the launch of the new Burgman Street EX variant in the domestic market following a recent teaser and is priced at Rs. 1,12,300 (ex-showroom). The 125 cc scooter is one of the top sellers for the Japanese brand in India and the new EX variant is available in a total of three colour schemes.

They are Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black No. 2 giving a more refreshed vibe. It is worth noting that the same platform of the Burgman Street 125 spawned the Avenis 125 that takes on the likes of TVS Ntorq 125 late last year. The updated EX variant is already available in markets such as the United Kingdom.

As for the performance, it is equipped with the existing 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine. It is dubbed the Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-a) engine and it features alongside the engine auto stop/start (EASS) system and a silent starter system. The engine start/stop system could help in improving the fuel efficiency of the scooter as well.

Ditching the 10-inch wheel, the new Burgman Street EX variant comes with a wider 12-inch rear wheel as opposed to the 10-incher in the regular model. This will help in improving the overall grip while giving a more appealing visual stance. The powertrain delivers the same power and torque outputs – 8.7 hp and 10 Nm respectively – in the EX variant as well.

Suzuki says starting the new Burgman Street EX will be very smooth and quiet courtesy of the silent starter system. It works along with the engine auto stop/start (EASS) system to silently restart the powertrain when the rider twists the throttle immediately to resume the ride. Other highlights are a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity enabling turn by turn navigation, incoming calls and SMS alert notifications.

The Suzuki Eco Performance technology is said to enable high fuel economy and EASS functionality helps in automatically shutting down the engine when in idle condition and restarts it with the pull of the throttle to save fuel as well as reduce emissions mainly in the stop-and-go traffic scenarios.