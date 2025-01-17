New Suzuki Access & Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Launched In India

The 2025 Suzuki Access and Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel are joined by e-Access at the brand’s Bharat Mobility Global Expo pavilion

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has witnessed the arrival of three new Suzuki two-wheelers in the domestic market as the brand’s first EV, the e-Access, flex-fuel version of the Gixxer SF 250 and the updated Access 125. The refreshed take on Suzuki’s popular scooter, Access 125, comes with a starting price of Rs. 81,700 (ex-showroom) and it has undergone several updates.

As for the performance, the 2025 Suzuki Access 125 is equipped with a 125 cc, single-cylinder, OBD2-compliant engine that churns out 8.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Suzuki claims this engine offers better fuel efficiency and increased range, further aided by a larger fuel tank. The new upgrades should make the scooter more practical for daily commutes if it turns out to be the case.

The scooter retains its familiar aesthetics but incorporates subtle changes for a more modern stance as we previously explained. The LED headlight now features a squared-off design, complemented by updated crease lines on the side body panels. A new tail section goes well with the overall design, giving the Access 125 a polished appearance.

The updated scooter also brings an array of new features. An external fuel filler cap, rear brake lock, hazard switch, twin front pockets, a longer seat for improved comfort and bigger storage underneath the seat add to its practicality. It also gains an instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity enabling rain alerts, digital wallet integration and data over fuel consumption.

Available in three variants – Standard, Special and Ride Connect Edition – the 2025 Suzuki Access 125 has been made available in five paint options: Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Solid Ice Green, and Pearl Shiny Beige. The Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The faired supersport now supports up to 85 per cent ethanol and features an upgraded injector, fuel filter and pump. Delivering 27 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 23 Nm at 7,300 rpm, the powertrain is linked with a six-speed gearbox. It has been presented in two colour schemes – Mat Black and Mat Red and its deliveries will begin in the coming weeks.