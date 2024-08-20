New Spy Shots Of Upcoming Kia Clavis Reveal Interesting Details

This upcoming Kia Clavis compact SUV will debut by the end of the year and is expected to be positioned between the Kia Sonet and the Kia Seltos

For those who are not aware, Kia Clavis is an upcoming SUV measuring just under four metres just like the Sonet and it was recently spied testing. This new compact SUV will be unveiled sometime later this year, and its launch is scheduled for early 2025. As per reports, it will be positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos in terms of pricing.

Talking about the new spy shots of the Clavis, they provide very clear and distinct images of the exterior and interior of the upcoming SUV. It was extensively covered in camouflage, so it does not reveal much about the exterior styling and design, but it does give us a glimpse of the interior of the upcoming SUV.

Based on these pictures, the Kia Clavis gets a boxy design character with an upright and tall stance from the front to the rear. The rear seems to be inspired by the Sonet and the front carries some of the design elements from the Carens MPV. Some design highlights unique to the Clavis include newly designed headlamps, vertically stacked DRLs, LED taillamps on the rear bumper, and a large rear windscreen with a flat tailgate.

The interiors of the Clavis have been revealed for the first time. As seen in the image, the flat-bottom steering wheel gets a unique twin-spoke design which is thicker than the ones seen on the Skoda and Tata Nexon and comes with a dual-tone finish as well. Then, there are controls on the steering wheel for the media and instrument panel.

The other visible features include auto wipers, an off-centre Kia logo on the steering wheel, familiar twin displays for the infotainment and driver’s display, and physical controls for the infotainment screen. Mechanically, we believe that the Clavis will use the same powertrain as the Kia Sonet.

This includes a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with both manual and automatic gearbox options.