New Spy Image Of Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV Reveals More Design Details

Hyundai AX1 micro SUV is expected to launch in India sometime later next year or in early 2022 and it will slot below the Venue in the domestic lineup

Hyundai has been strengthening its product portfolio in the Indian market since last year as the Grand i10 Nios, Venue compact SUV, facelifted Verna and Tucson, all-new Aura compact sedan and second-gen Creta are part of the lineup now. The Venue and Creta, in particular, are drawing high sales numbers alongside the i series duo and a more affordable SUV could be introduced in the near future.

Speculations surrounding Hyundai’s entry into the micro SUV segment have been there for long. Currently, the Mahindra KUV NXT, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and to an extent the Maruti Suzuki Ignis are available in the space but it will be expanded by the launch of the Tata HBX concept based production model sometime next year. Hyundai won’t be far away from bringing a product either.

Putting legitimacy into the act, we showed you the first set of spy images of what has been codenamed AX1 a few days ago. Caught on camera in South Korea, the five-seater will more likely be launched in its home market first before reaching other emerging markets including India. Thus, the launch timeframe can be predicted around the end of 2021 or sometime in 2022.

A new picture of the test mule has surfaced on the internet giving a deep look into the design details. The top view shot indicates the presence of squared wheel arches, an upright front fascia with possible split headlamps, wide central air inlet, clamshell shaped bonnet structure, tall pillars, raked windshield, roof rails and bulky bodywork.

It looks to have good ground clearance and tall pillars could ensure adequate headroom for occupants on the inside. Other exterior highlights are horizontal LED tail lamps and a single-piece tailgate. The test prototype will further evolve as the testing continues and thus we will get a clearer idea of the design elements in the coming months.

The Hyundai AX1 will be positioned below the Venue and the price range could hover around Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT as in the Santro.