New Split-seat Variant of Bajaj Pulsar 125 Launched At Rs. INR 70,618

Bajaj Auto Ltd introduced a premium variant of the recently launched Bajaj Pulsar 125 that will come with a split-seat arrangement, two-piece grabrail and tank shrouds

Bajaj Auto Ltd, the popular Pune-based bike manufacturer, recently added (yet) another model to the Pulsar lineup in the form of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon. The most affordable motorcycle to sport the Pulsar badge is currently on sale for INR 66,714 (ex-showroom).

Soon after the Neon 125 launch, Bajaj introduced a more upmarket variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 that will come with some added features and visual upgrades. The highlight of the new motorcycle will be its split-seat arrangement, two-piece grabrails and tank shrouds just like Pulsar 150 Classic.

It may be noted here that all these bits, which are about to make it to the Bajaj Pulsar 125, debuted over a decade ago on the erstwhile Bajaj Pulsar 200 DTSi and were soon to make it to the lesser variants. Finally, all of the above features will even make it to the newest model in the Pulsar lineup.

The top variant of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 cost INR 70,618 (ex-showroom). This would make the top-spec model INR 3,904 costlier than the standard version. However, the classic variant justifies the premium through its more stylish appearance. Other than all the above mentioned pieces, the motorcycle will even get dual-tone graphics and an engine cowl.

In comparison, the standard version of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 comes with a plain-Jane single-seat, a single-piece grab rail and no decals. It also misses out on the engine cowl. However, there won’t be any change in the way the standard and the upcoming variant of the motorcycle would ride.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is powered by a 124.4cc single-cylinder, air-cooled DTSi-equipped motor that delivers a maximum power of 12 PS at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 11 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and is fed by a carburettor setup.