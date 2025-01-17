New Skoda Superb Showcased At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The new-gen model of the sedan borrows a lot of elements from the new-gen Kodiaq while available with a petrol engine in India

The new Skoda Superb has made its India premiere at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The fourth-gen model of the brand’s flagship sedan had its global debut by the end of 2023. Akin to its predecessor, the new-gen Skoda Superb will also be retailed as CBU in the Indian market. It borrows a lot of elements from the new-gen Kodiaq not only in terms of styling but also multiple cabin features. The new-gen Superb will directly rival the Toyota Camry in India. It will also give competition to the lower variants of Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series and Audi A4.

Based on the ‘Modern Solid’ design language as the new-gen Kodiaq, the new sedan flaunts angular lines at the front which are complemented well by the sculpted bumper and slimmer LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. The sedan rides on silver-coloured 18-inch alloy wheels as standard. The rear profile boasts a sleek LED tail-lamp cluster and a lip spoiler.

The cabin, with soft-touch upholstery and striking features, takes inspiration from Audi’s Virtual Cockpit theme. The dashboard borrows smart dial control from the Kodiaq SUV while equipped with opulent features like multi-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and memory function, ambient lighting, an electric parking brake, and a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2024 Skoda Superb Dimensions Measurements Length 4,912 mm Width 1,849 mm Height 1,481 mm Wheelbase 2,841 mm Boot Capacity 645 L Ground Clearance 150 mm

Under the bonnet, the new-gen Superb houses the same 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, generating a maximum power output of 201 bhp. It is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard. We could see manual variants at a later stage. Further, Skoda could also launch diesel variants of the sedan in our country in the next few months as it is currently gauging customer response.

2025 Skoda Superb Performance Specifications Engine 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbo Petrol Power 201 bhp Torque 320 Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT Automatic Claimed Mileage NA

The previous-gen Skoda Superb used to be locally assembled at the brand’s Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. However, despite that, it never crossed sales of 400 units a month. Hence, the practice of local assembly was not turning out to be cost-effective for the company and therefore, it decided to retail the sedan via the CBU route.

The previous-gen Skoda Superb was sold last year at a hefty discount of Rs 18 lakh by the dealers to get rid of the existing stock before the arrival of the new model. The bookings for the 2025 Superb have officially commenced and the deliveries could begin in the next couple of months.